BWF announces revised tournament calendar, India Open to be held from December 8-13

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has revealed revised tournament calender for rest of the 2020 season after the events were distrupted due to coronavirus pandemic that has spread all over the world.

The rescheduled dates were announced after BWF held a meeting with Member Association hosts in order to provide the framework for badminton’s potential return.

The India Open Super 500, which was originally scheduled to take place from March 24 to 29 but was suspended on May 13 due to COVID-19, will now take place from December 8 to 13 in New Delhi.

Ahead of the tournament, the Hyderabad Open will be held from August 11 to 16 which will be followed by the Syed Modi International from November 17 to 22 in Lucknow.

Reflecting on the revamped schedule, BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said that though it had been a difficult task to plan the return of the game, they hope the fresh schedule would provide the framework to start badminton again.

“It has been a difficult task to plan for badminton’s return. It is a condensed calendar but we are confident this provides the framework to allow us to start again when it is safe and logistically possible.At this point in time, it is difficult to predict when international movement and entry restrictions will be lifted by individual countries and territories, but we will not resume competition unless it is absolutely clear that is safe to do so,"the BWF official website quoted Thomas as saying.

A total of eight tournaments have been rescheduled from their original dates due to the novel virus.

The Thomas & Uber Cup Finals has been rescheduled to take place from October 3 to 11 in Aarhus, Denmark, while the BWF World Tour will return with Taipei Open 2020 which will take place from September 1 to 6.

Meanwhile, four tournaments namely German Open, Swiss Open, European Championships and Australian Open which were due to take place between March and June have all been suspended.

The BWF confirmed that suitable replacement dates for these suspended tournament will be finalised in the coming future.

Full BWF Tournament Calendar 2020 is as follows:

Tournament Dates City Level Hyderabad Open 2020 11-16 Aug Hyderabad BWF Tour Super 100 Lingshui China Masters 2020 * 25-30 Aug Lingshui BWF Tour Super 100 YONEX Taipei Open 2020 01-06 Sep Taipei HSBC BWF World Tour Super 300 Korea Open 2020 08-13 Sep Seoul HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500 VICTOR China Open 2020 15-20 Sep Changzhou HSBC BWF World Tour Super 1000 DAIHATSU YONEX Japan Open 2020 22-27 Sep Tokyo HSBC BWF World Tour Super 750 TOTAL BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2020 * 03-11 Oct Aarhus Major Championships YONEX Dutch Open 2020 06-11 Oct Almere BWF Tour Super 100 DANISA Denmark Open 2020 13-18 Oct Odense HSBC BWF World Tour Super 750 YONEX French Open 2020 20-25 Oct Paris HSBC BWF World Tour Super 750 BARFOOT & THOMPSON New Zealand Open 2020 * 20-25 Oct Auckland HSBC BWF World Tour Super 300 Macau Open 2020 27-01 Nov Macau HSBC BWF World Tour Super 300 SaarLorLux Open 2020 27-01 Nov Saarbrücken BWF Tour Super 100 Fuzhou China Open 2020 03-08 Nov Fuzhou HSBC BWF World Tour Super 750 YONEX-SUNRISE Hong Kong Open 2020 10-15 Nov Hong Kong HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500 BLIBLI Indonesia Open 2020 * 17-22 Nov Jakarta HSBC BWF World Tour Super 1000 Syed Modi India International 2020 17-22 Nov Lucknow HSBC BWF World Tour Super 300 CELCOM AXIATA Malaysia Open 2020 * 24-29 Nov Kuala Lumpur HSBC BWF World Tour Super 750 GWANGJU Korea Masters 2020 24-29 Nov Gwangju HSBC BWF World Tour Super 300 TOYOTA Thailand Open 2020 * 01-06 Dec Bangkok HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500 YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2020 * 08-13 Dec New Delhi HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500 HSBC BWF World Tour Finals * 16-20 Dec Guangzhou Major Championships

Besides this, ten tournaments have been cancelled due to pandemic including Badminton Asia Championships 2020 (April 21-26), US Open 2020 (June 23-28), Russian Open (July 7-12) and Indonesia Masters 2020 Super 100 (29 September-4 October).