BWF World Championship 2019: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy ousted by world no 1 Momota

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy Thursday lost to World number 1 Japan's Kento Momota of the BWF World Championship 2019, taking place in Basel, Switzerland. The top seeded player defeated Prannoy in the third round, wrapping the game in under an hour to enter the quarter-finals.

“Highlights @momota_kento motors past Prannoy steady straight-game victory,” tweeted the official handle of Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Momota won the first game 21-19 after some close exchanges and the second game with a wide margin 21-12.

Indian shuttlers B Sai Praneeth, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal's will face their third-round matches later on Thursday.