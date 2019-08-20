BWF World Championships 2019: HS Prannoy sees off China's Lin Dan to reach pre-quarters

Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy on Tuesday bounced back from a game down against 11th seed Lin Dan of China to book his place in the third round of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2019 in Switzerland on Monday.

After comfortably winning the first game, the 27-year-old failed to capitalise on the same and went down in the second before he rebounded strongly to ultimately seal a 21-11, 13-21, 21-7 win over his Chinese opponent in a thrilling second round clash that lasted a little over an hour.

Prannoy, who has made a comeback from a stomach problem, will now meet the winner of another men's singles match between Spain's Luis Enrique Penalver and top-seed Kento Momata of Japan for a place in the quarter-final of the tournament.

Meanwhile, B. Sai Praneeth--another Indian in the fray-- will also look to reach the third round of the tournament when he locks horns with Lee Dong Keun of Korea later in the day.

On Monday, Prannoy kicked off his campaign at the BWF World Championships 2019 on a winning note as he shrugged off a first game defeat to beat Eetu Heino of Finland 17-21, 21-10, 21-11 in the opening round.

While Indian women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will begin their campaign on Tuesday when they take on Chinese Taipei''s Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun, Rio Olympics silver-medallist PV Sindhu and London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal have received a bye in the first round and will kickstart their campaign on Wednesday.