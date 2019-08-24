close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BWF World Championships

BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth eye final berth

Sindhu has already assured herself of a fifth medal at the BWF World Championships.

BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth eye final berth

Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu will look to book her place in the final of the ongoing BWF World Championships when she squares off with fourth-seed Chen Yu Fei of China in the last-four clash of the women's singles event in Switzerland on Saturday. 

On Friday, the Indian shuttler rebounded strongly from a game down against second-seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei to seal a 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 win over second-seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei and cement her place in the semi-final of the tournament. 

With the win, Sindhu had already assured herself of a fifth medal at the BWF World Championships. It is to be noted that the 24-year-old clinched two back-to-back silver medals in the last two editions of the tournament. 

Yu Fei, on the other hand, advanced into the last four of the women's singles event with a hard-fought 15-21, 27-25, 21-12 win over Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in a thrilling quarter-final clash that lasted one hour and 16 minutes. 

Meanwhile, B Sai Praneeth--another Indian in the fray--will also look to storm into the final of the men's singles event of the prestigious event when he locks horns with top-seed Kento Momota of Japan in the last-four match later in the day. 

Praneeth had edged past Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 24-22, 21-14 in their round-of-eight on Friday to storm into the semi-finals of the tournament. 

 

 

 

Tags:
BWF World ChampionshipsPV SindhuB Sai Praneethbadminton
Next
Story

BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu beats World No. 2 Tai Tzu Ying to reach semi-final

Must Watch

PT34M26S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day