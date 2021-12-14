BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu starts title defence with crushing win against Martina Repiska

Reigning world champion PV Sindhu started the defence of her title with straight games victory over Martina Repiska on Tuesday at the ongoing BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva.

Two-time Olympic medallist Indian defeated shuttler from Slovakia by 21-7, 21-9 in just 24 minutes. Sindhu faced very little resistance from Repiska as she moved into the round of 16.

In men's singles, Lakshya Sen had to battle past Kenta Nishimoto to move into the next round. The Indian who is making his debut at World Championships defeated the 15th seed shuttler from Japan by 22-20, 15-21, 21- 18 in a titanic clash which lasted for one hour and 22 minutes.

Reigning world champion @Pvsindhu1 gets off to a strong start with an emphatic 21-7, 21-9 victory over Martina Repiska in the round 2 and marches into the pre quarters at #BWFWorldChampionships2021 #WorldChampionships2021#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/YBzDks6SwZ — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 14, 2021

Earlier in the men's doubles, India's Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy sweat hard against Chinese Taipei's Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan.

The eight seeded-Indians, dropped five-game points in the first game as Lee/Yang stretched the pair of Shetty-Rankireddy to their limit. But Indians persevered to win 27-25. In the second game, Chirag and Satwik shifted their gears and dished out better performance to prevail 21-17.

In an intensed match consists of longer & longer rallies @lakshya_sen got the better of Kenta Nishimoto 22-20, 15-21, 21-18 in the R32 and entered the pre quarters at #BWFWorldChampionships2021 Well played young man #WorldChampionships2021#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/t0Y7MPnNl5 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 14, 2021

Elsewhere on court 1, Malaysian mixed doubles pair of Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing moved past India's Saurabh Sharma and Anoushka Parikh by 21-8, 21-18.