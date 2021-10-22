Denmark Open: Sameer Verma beats Ander Antonsen, advances to quarterfinals

India's Sameer Verma notched up a stunning straight-game win over world No. 3 Anders Antonsen to storm into the quarterfinals but it was curtains for Lakshya Sen at the Denmark Open Super 1000 badminton tournament. The 27-year-old from Madhya Pradesh will lock horns with 33-year-old Tommy Sugiarto, a bronze winner at the 2014 World Championships. However, it proved to be too daunting a task for Lakhsya to match Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen as he thrashed the Indian 21-15, 21-7 in a lop-sided second-round contest.

Coming into the match with a dismal 1-5 head-to-head count, Sameer showed great athleticism and tactical acumen to down Antonsen, a silver medallist at the 2019 World Championships. Sameer opened a 2-0 lead before increasing it to 11-6 at the break.

The Indian kept his nose ahead, crushing all attempts by the Danish player to make a comeback. He comfortably sealed the opening game with three straight points. The second game was slightly tighter but Sameer ensured that he held on to his two-point lead throughout after being 5-3 up early on.

Sameer Verma has defeated the no 3 seed Antonsen to reach the QF of #DenmarkOpen2021 pic.twitter.com/Ziv6Zz1Gun — Ranjith Kumar R (@iam_rrt) October 22, 2021

Sameer entered the interval at 11-8 and didn't allow Anderson to make any comeback. Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu had also reached the quarterfinals on Thursday, beating Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-16, 12-21, 21-15 in 67 minutes.

She will take on fifth-seeded Korean AN Seyoung in the quarters.