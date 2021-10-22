हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sameer Verma

Denmark Open: Sameer Verma beats Ander Antonsen, advances to quarterfinals

World No. 28 Sameer Verma, who had qualified for the World Tour Finals in 2018 after winning three titles, produced a sensational performance to outwit local hero Antonsen 21-14, 21-18 in a 50-minute men's singles battle on Thursday.

Denmark Open: Sameer Verma beats Ander Antonsen, advances to quarterfinals
Picture credit: Twitter

India's Sameer Verma notched up a stunning straight-game win over world No. 3 Anders Antonsen to storm into the quarterfinals but it was curtains for Lakshya Sen at the Denmark Open Super 1000 badminton tournament. The 27-year-old from Madhya Pradesh will lock horns with 33-year-old Tommy Sugiarto, a bronze winner at the 2014 World Championships. However, it proved to be too daunting a task for Lakhsya to match Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen as he thrashed the Indian 21-15, 21-7 in a lop-sided second-round contest.

Coming into the match with a dismal 1-5 head-to-head count, Sameer showed great athleticism and tactical acumen to down Antonsen, a silver medallist at the 2019 World Championships. Sameer opened a 2-0 lead before increasing it to 11-6 at the break.

The Indian kept his nose ahead, crushing all attempts by the Danish player to make a comeback. He comfortably sealed the opening game with three straight points. The second game was slightly tighter but Sameer ensured that he held on to his two-point lead throughout after being 5-3 up early on.

Sameer entered the interval at 11-8 and didn't allow Anderson to make any comeback. Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu had also reached the quarterfinals on Thursday, beating Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-16, 12-21, 21-15 in 67 minutes.

She will take on fifth-seeded Korean AN Seyoung in the quarters.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sameer VermaAnder AntonsenDenmark Open 2021badmintonPV Sindhu
Next
Story

Denmark Open 2021: Kidambi Srikanth defeats compatriot Sai Praneeth in opening round

Must Watch

PT3M7S

Congress bid to gain power in UP through Scooty, smartphone