EXCLUSIVE: PV Sindhu REVEALS how she overcame semis defeat to win bronze at Tokyo Olympics - WATCH

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu created history on Sunday (August 1) by winning the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics. With the victory, Sindhu became the only Indian woman athlete to win two Olympic medals as she had won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Sindhu, who defeated 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match, also became the first Indian woman to win back-to-back medals in two Olympics.

However, it was not a bed of roses for Sindhu as she faced numerous obstacles on her way to bronze in Tokyo and the biggest of them was overcoming the semifinals loss which she faced just a day before the bronze medal match.

In an exclusive interview with WION's Digvijay Singh Deo, Sindhu revealed how she didn't waste much time feeling sorry for herself after the semis defeat and just picked herself up to put up the fight for the bronze medal.

"I knew the difference between the third position and fourth position and winning a medal for the country was important for me," Sindhu told WION.

“It was mixed emotions for me after the semifinal defeat, as I didn’t know whether to be sad for losing the match or be happy for the fact that I have another opportunity to win a medal. But it was very important for me to be calm and composed to play the bronze medal match,” Sindhu said.

"Also, my coach and physio supported me after the semis defeat and encouraged me to focus on the bronze medal match. My coach just told me one thing that there’s a difference between winning bronze and finishing fourth. So, that pushed me to give my best for the third-place match," the Indian shuttler added.

Meanwhile, Sindhu also compared her Tokyo Bronze with Rio Silver and said, “Compared to 2016, this was very different. This time it was a lot of pressure and responsibility. I am very thankful to my coach. My coach was dedicated to me every single day.”

She added, “It's very important that you prepare. We had enough time to learn new skills. I utilized pandemic in a very good way. It worked up. I have done well at the Tokyo Olympics."

Notably, with Sindhu's bronze, India has now equalled its tally of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.