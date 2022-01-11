Former World Champion PV Sindhu reveals plan for 2022, aims to 'add new weapons' to skillset

PV Sindhu, one of India's biggest badminton talent, on Tuesday revealed her plans for the year 2022 which is full of tournaments and the World Championship. Sindhu is currently taking part in the India Open 2022, the title which she first won in 2017. After her 2019 World Championship victory, Sindhu's career might have de-escalated compared to what she has achieved before, but that won't stop the Olympics medallist from aiming for great heights.

In a virtual press conference with a group of journalists, Sindhu was asked about her plan about the back-to-back tournaments alongside the World Championship in 2022 to which the shuttler replied, "We have a very busy schedule so it's important for me to stay fit and also make sure every time I go to the court (I) give 100 per cent and also be injury-free.

"From January to December there are a lot of tournaments. As a player, we pick and choose tournaments as we have to be sure that we are physically and mentally fit, so that we will give our 100 per cent when we play in any event. But, yes, there is a long stretch. Back-to-back world championships, and this year we also have the Commonwealth and Asian Games. For me, I have to stay injury-free and make sure that I train harder and be fit for these events."

Sindhu also said that she needs to "tune up" her skills and learn new weapons in every tournament she plays this season. The ace shuttler added that it's important for her to keep changing strategies against every player.

"I need to tune up my skills and also learn new weapons; I think everybody is going to read your game. It's very important that you keep changing strategies every single time when you play with a particular player. Nowadays, they watch your matches; previous matches and they know what needs to be done. So we need to strategise accordingly," she said after registering a straight-game victory against Sri Krishna Priya in the first round of the India Open 2022 here on Tuesday.