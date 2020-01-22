हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
badminton

HS Prannoy knocked out of Thailand Masters 2020

There was yet another disappointment for Indian badminton fans as Prannoy was eliminated from Thailand Masters 2020. Earlier in the day, Spanish shuttler Carolina Marin cruised to the second round of the ongoing tournament. Marin defeated South Korea's Kim Ga-Eun 20-22, 21-10, 21-5 in 52 minutes. 

HS Prannoy knocked out of Thailand Masters 2020
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@PRANNOYHSPRI

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy was on Wednesday knocked out of the ongoing Thailand Masters 2020. Pranoy was outclassed by Malaysia's Liew Daren 21-17, 20-22, 21-19 in 68 minutes. Pranoy lost to his lower-ranked opponent, world number 41, which ended his run in the competition.

Earlier in the day, Spanish shuttler Carolina Marin cruised to the second round of the ongoing tournament. Marin defeated South Korea's Kim Ga-Eun 20-22, 21-10, 21-5 in 52 minutes. The first game saw a neck-to-neck fight from both the shuttlers and the Korean ended up winning. In the next two games, it was an easy show for the 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist Marin.

The 26-year-old is in good form as she ended as runner-up, Indonesia Masters 2020, in her last competition. Whereas in the first tournament of the year, Malaysia Masters 2020, she lost in the semifinals at the hands of China's Chen Yu Fei.

Marin will now play in the second-round match on Thursday, January 23. Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma crashed out of the Thailand Masters 2020 after losing their first-round matches. Srikanth lost to Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-12, 14-21, 11-21 in 48 minutes. His dismal form continues and this is his third consecutive first-round loss of the year and the second straight defeat at the hands of Rhustavito. Sameer Verma was outplayed 16-21, 15-21 by Malaysia`s Lee Zii Jia in just 38 minutes. Later in the day, Saina Nehwal will take on Denmark`s Line Kjaersfeldt in the first round clash.

Tags:
badmintonHS PronnoyThailand Masters
Next
Story

PV Sindhu knocked out of Indonesia Masters badminton tournament

Must Watch

PT7M22S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; January 22, 2020