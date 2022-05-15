India create history, beat 14-time champions Indonesia to win Thomas Cup for first time in 73 years

India's men's badminton team creates history on Sunday when they won country's Thomas Cup title for first time oin 73 years with a stunning 3-0 win over powerhouse Indonesia in final. India dished out a performance for the ages with World Championships medallist Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and world number 8 doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy producing memorable performances. Soaring to a New High _ Congratulations Team India on scripting history by winning #ThomasCup, first time in the 73-year-history of this prestigious badminton team tournament. You've all made us immensely proud. Keep the flag flying high __@BAI_Media pic.twitter.com/7wBuMUiFqZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 15, 2022 After being offcolour in the knockout stages, Sen delivered when it mattered the most as he gave India a 1-0 lead with a come-from-behind 8-21 21-17 21-16 win over world number five Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in a superb show of temperament and skill. ___________ pic.twitter.com/ANqNCDk2eE — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) May 15, 2022 The country's best doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then showed nerves of steel as it saved four match points in the second game to eventually outwit Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21 23-21 21-19. In the second singles, Srikanth then produced a fine performance to outclass Asian games gold medallist Jonatan Christie 21-15 23-21 in 48 minutes to seal the contest. With PTI inputs