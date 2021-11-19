हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indonesia Masters

Indonesia Masters: Srikant Kidambi defeats HS Prannoy to reach semi-finals

Kidambi Srikant defeated HS Prannoy, the Indian shuttlers faced each other in the last-8 at the Indonesia Masters. 

Indonesia Masters: Srikant Kidambi defeats HS Prannoy to reach semi-finals
In Picture: Kidambi Srikant,(Source: Twitter)

Kidambi Srikanth reigned supreme in an all-Indian last-8 battle as he defeated HS Prannoy in straight sets to book a semi-final berth in the Indonesia Masters 2021 in Bali on Friday, November 19.

Playing on Court 2, former world number one Kidambi beat the 2014 Indonesia Masters champion Prannoy by 21-7, 21-18 in a 39-minute encounter. After being completely outplayed in the first set Prannoy tried to rally back in the second but Kidambi held his nerves better to deny any chance for his fellow countryman to take the match in the decider.

Kidambi will now take on either Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand or third-seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the semi-final.

Earlier in the day, the two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals after crushing Turkey's Neslihan Yigit 21-13, 21-10 in a 35-minute encounter. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indonesia MastersbadmintonKidambi SrikantHS PrannoySrikant vs Prannoyindian Badminton
Next
Story

Badminton World Federation to honour Indian legend Prakash Padukone with Lifetime Achievement Award

Must Watch

PT2M40S

Farm Laws: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi attacks central government