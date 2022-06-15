World No 8 Lakshya Sen crashed out of the Indonesia Open after losing to compatriot HS Prannoy in an all-India second-round clash here on Wednesday.

Sen was comprehensively beaten 10-21, 9-21 by Prannoy in a men's singles match that lasted a little more than half an hour.

Sen, who is in a red hot form, clinched his first-ever Super 500 title this year. The 20-year-old reached the finals of the prestigious All England Open and was also part of the Indian's men team that lifted the historic Thomas Cup crown. Interestingly, this was Prannoy's first-ever win against Sen out of their three head-to-head meetings so far.

EAST VENTURES Indonesia Open 2022

MS - Round of 32

21 21 H. S. PRANNOY

10 9 Lakshya SEN



in 34 minutes

https://t.co/K9KmJcNxBE June 15, 2022

In the doubles action, the duo of M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila opened their account with a win as they got the better of higher ranked Japanese pair of Kelichiro Matsui and Yoshinori Takeuchi 27-25, 18-25, 21-19.

However, it was curtains for the women's pairing of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam as it lost 9-21, 10-21 to its Chinese counterpart Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu in just 28 minutes.

The campaign also ended for another women's pairing of Haritha M Harinarayan and Ashna Noy as the duo also faced straight games defeat against their strong South Korean counterpart of Jeong Na Eun and Kim Hye Jeong. In the Sen versus Prannoy game, the former was in no match in front of uber-aggressive Prannoy, who despite trailing 3-6 at one point, made a strong comeback, courtesy some good shots. The 29-year-old eventually extended his lead to 21-10 and pocketed the first game. In the second game, Prannoy continued from where he left off and took a massive 11-3 lead.

Trailing, Sen was expected to make a comeback, but Prannoy's unplayable cross-court smashes made it a difficult affair for the former.