हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indonesian Open

Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen loses to world number one Kento Momota

Sen held the lead at the mid-game interval in both the games 11-10, and even opened up four-point advantages (18-14 in the opening game and 14-10 in the second game), however, Momota rallied on both the occasions to eke out a victory.

Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen loses to world number one Kento Momota
File image (Source: Twitter)

India shuttler Lakshya Sen on Tuesday bowed out of the ongoing Indonesia Masters. World number one Kento Momota defeated Lakshya Sen 23-21, 21-15 in a match that lasted for 54 minutes.

Sen held the lead at the mid-game interval in both the games 11-10, and even opened up four-point advantages (18-14 in the opening game and 14-10 in the second game), however, Momota rallied on both the occasions to eke out a victory.

The Badminton Federation of India later applauded the efforts of Sen on Twitter, "@lakshya_sen put up a brave fight to make top seed, WR- 1 Japanese Kento Momota work hard for each point before going down 21-23, 15-21 in the R32 at #IndonesiaOpen2021. Chin up champ, keep up the good work."

Earlier on Tuesday, India shuttler Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the ongoing Indonesia Open. Kashyap suffered a defeat against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew. The Indian shuttler suffered an 11-21, 14-21 defeat in the match that lasted for 32 minutes.

The men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also suffered a loss and as a result, the duo bowed out of the tournament.

South Korea's duo of Choi SoI Gyu and Kim Won Ho defeated Arjun and Kapila 22-20, 21-13. The entire game lasted for just 41 minutes.

The men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also bowed out of the tournament as South Korea's duo of Choi SoI Gyu and Kim Won Ho defeated Indian pair 22-20, 21-13.

Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan, too, had a dismal day as they went down 12-21 4-21 to Germany pair of Jones Ralfy Jansen and Linda Efler.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indonesian OpenLakshya SenKento Momota
Next
Story

Indonesia Masters: PV Sindhu bows out after straight-games defeat to Japanese Akane Yamaguchi

Must Watch

PT7M37S

CM Yogi warned the followers of Chachajan-Abbajan