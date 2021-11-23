Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen loses to world number one Kento Momota

India shuttler Lakshya Sen on Tuesday bowed out of the ongoing Indonesia Masters. World number one Kento Momota defeated Lakshya Sen 23-21, 21-15 in a match that lasted for 54 minutes.

Sen held the lead at the mid-game interval in both the games 11-10, and even opened up four-point advantages (18-14 in the opening game and 14-10 in the second game), however, Momota rallied on both the occasions to eke out a victory.

SimInvest Indonesia Open 2021(New dates)

MS - Round of 32

23 21 Kento MOMOTA

21 15 Lakshya SEN in 54 minutes

https://t.co/xxJK7lVape — BWFScore (@BWFScore) November 23, 2021

The Badminton Federation of India later applauded the efforts of Sen on Twitter, "@lakshya_sen put up a brave fight to make top seed, WR- 1 Japanese Kento Momota work hard for each point before going down 21-23, 15-21 in the R32 at #IndonesiaOpen2021. Chin up champ, keep up the good work."

20 year old @lakshya_sen put up brave fight to make top seed, WR- 1 Kento Momota work hard for each point before going down 21-23, 15-21 in the R32 at #IndonesiaOpen2021. Chin up champ, keep up the good work #Badminton pic.twitter.com/sKlVQi0rw3 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) November 23, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, India shuttler Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the ongoing Indonesia Open. Kashyap suffered a defeat against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew. The Indian shuttler suffered an 11-21, 14-21 defeat in the match that lasted for 32 minutes.

The men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also suffered a loss and as a result, the duo bowed out of the tournament.

South Korea's duo of Choi SoI Gyu and Kim Won Ho defeated Arjun and Kapila 22-20, 21-13. The entire game lasted for just 41 minutes.

Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan, too, had a dismal day as they went down 12-21 4-21 to Germany pair of Jones Ralfy Jansen and Linda Efler.