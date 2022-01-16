Lakshya Sen: From first major title in 2016 to Indian Open triumph, know all about Indian shuttler

India's Lakshya Sen secured his maiden Super 500 title by winning the Yonex-Sunrise India Open with a stunning straight-game victory over reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men's singles final here on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Sen, who had claimed his maiden world championships medal with a bronze in Spain last month, produced a fine performance to outshine the fifth seeded shuttler 24-22 21-17 in the summit clash that lasted 54 minutes.

Know all about the new India Open champion Lakshya Sen here:

Born on August 16, 2001, Lakshya belongs to Almora in Uttarakhand. He belongs to badminton family as father DK Sen is a national-level coach and his brother Cirag also plays badminton at international level. His mother Nirmala is a school teacher.

He got into Prakash Padukone Academy at a very young age after impressing coaches Vimal Kumar as the legend Prakash himself. He went on to win age-group competitions at national level, championships like U13, U15 and U19. He was just 15 when he clinched an U19 title.

2016 was a crucial for Sen who won the bronze medal at the Asian Junior Championships.

In 2017, he won the prestigious India International Series and the Eurasian Bulgarian Open, both of which are BWF International Challenge/Series. Sen was also a runner-up at the Tata Open International.

2018 was the breakthrough year for Lakshya as in this year he won the Asian Junior Championship title.

Three years later, he wrote history by clinching the bronze medal at BWF World Championship. Kidambi Srikanth and he are the only two male players from India with a world championship medal.

And on January 16, 2022, Lakshya wrote history again by winning India Open title.