Pullela Gopichand donates Rs 26 lakh towards coronavirus relief fund

While India is currently observing a 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has joined the bandwagon of sports personalities who are contributing towards the country's efforts to battle the deadly novel virus.

Gopichand, who coached the likes of Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu and London Olympic bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal, has pledged to donate Rs 11 lakh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coronavirus relief fund.

Besides this, the former Indian shuttler will also contribute Rs 10 lakh to Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Rs. 5 lakh to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Earlier, ace Indian shuttler Sindhu also donated Rs 5 lakh each to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as a part of her contribution towards India's continuous fight against the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

"I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs five lakhs ) towards the "Chief Ministers Relief Fund" for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19. @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM," she had written on Twitter.

On Sunday, millions of Indians came out in their balconies or verandas and lighted candles, diyas and mobile flashes at 9 pm for nine minutes as per the request by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to appreciate the efforts of doctors, nurses and medical professionals who are working selflessly day and night to combat the threat of coronavirus.

So far, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 4,067 while the death toll due to the deadly virus has touched 109.