PV Sindhu crashes out in second round of Hong Kong Open

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out in the second round of the Hong Kong Open after facing a 18-21 21-11 16-21 defeat against Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in the women's singles.

World champion Sindhu tried her best to get past the Thai shuttler but her efforts went in vain as Busanan did not allow Sindhu to keep the momentum going in the third and final game. Sindhu had defeated South Korea's Kim Ga Eun 21-15 21-16 in the first round.

It is to be noted that after winning the World Championships, Sindhu has failed to get past the 3rd round in any of the tournaments she has competed in. At China Open Super 1000, Sindhu was defeated in the 2nd round and she crashed out in the first round at the Korea Open and Fuzhou China Open.

With Sindhu's heartbreaking defeat, India's challenge in the women's singles also came to an end after Saina Nehwal was defeated in the opening round by Chinese star Cai Yan Yan.

In the men's singles categiry, Parupalli Kashyap also crashed out of the tournament in the second round after suffering a 21-12, 23-21, 21-10 defeat against Chou Tien Chen of Taipei.

Kashyap started the match on a high winning the first game 21-12 but Chou responded superbly in the second game and won it 23-21 to level the score. In the third game, Kashyap failed to put up a challenge and Chou succeeded in defeating him 21-10.