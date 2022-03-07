PV Sindhu dances to ‘Kacha Badam’ song, video goes viral – WATCH

Badminton star PV Sindhu has become the latest celebrity to join the ‘Kacha Badam’ bandwagon as she danced to the catchy song which is composed by a peanut seller - Bhuban Badyakar.

For the unversed, Kacha Badam is one of the trendiest songs on the internet courtesy of netizens who have hopped on to this dance trend and made it as viral as it is today. Interestingly, even Sindhu could not keep herself from doing an Instagram reel on the song as she impressively grooved on the music.

Taking to Instagram, Sindhu posted a video in which she can be seen donning a yellow salwar suit as she nails the hook steps of this viral dance trend in her uniqueness and elegant style. Sindhu uploaded the video with the caption that has two yellow heart emojis and the hashtags #kachabadam #reels #reelitfeelit #gotthemoves.

Notable, Sindhu’s dance reel has received over 1.8 million views in less than a day.

On the work front, Sindhu, who is a two-time Olympic medallist, will be leading India’s campaign at the German Open Super 300 badminton tournament starting on Tuesday. Sindhu will be joined by world championship medal-winners Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen.

While Sindhu eased to a title win at Syed Modi International and Lakshya grabbed his maiden Super 500 trophy at Indian Open in January, Srikanth saw the momentum of the World Championships fizzle out a bit after withdrawing from the tournament due to COVID-19 infection.

The Lucknow title was Sindhu's first since the World Championship gold in 2019 and it must have eased the pressure a bit but the Indian is well aware that she will have to hit top gear during the European leg in a hectic year which also has big-ticket events such as the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Sindhu, seeded seventh, will open her campaign against Thailand's world no 11 Busanan Ongbamrungphan this week.

A win will bring her face-to-face with Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt and another possible victory can see her clash with top seed and Olympic silver-medallist Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei.