PV Sindhu dances to Tamil song Mayakirriye after ‘Kacha Badam’ viral video, WATCH

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is not averse to having fun off the court and taking part in viral trends on social media especially Instagram. A few days after taking up the ‘Kacha Badam’ challenge, Sindhu was seen dancing to hit Tamil song Mayakirriye in Birmingham ahead of the All-England badminton championships in the city.

“Dance is the joy of movement,” she wrote while posting the video. She also added a few hashtags like ‘#livelifetothefullest, #lovethelifeyoulive, and #reelitfeelit’. The video opens to show her in a blue denim and a pink jacket. She is also seen wearing a hat.

Check out PV Sindhu in the viral video…

The video has been posted on Tuesday (March 15) and was liked by over 2.48 lakh people already. Australia and Delhi Capitals opener David Warner was among those who liked the video.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on in-form shuttler Lakshya Sen, double Olympic medallist Sindhu and World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth as they look to break India’s 21-year title drought at the All England Championships, which begins in Birmingham on Wednesday (March 16).

The top Indian players, including Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Srikanth have failed to lift the prestigious trophy with Pullela Gopichand (2001) and Prakash Padukone (1980) still remaining the only two Indians to claim the coveted title. While Saina had come close by reaching the finals in 2015, it remained elusive for Sindhu, who has otherwise claimed medals in all other big-ticket events such as Olympics, World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

While Sindhu, seeded sixth, will once again be in the reckoning, it will be unseeded Sen who will be in focus this time, given the kind of build-up the 20-year-old had ahead of the Super 1000 event.

(with PTI inputs)