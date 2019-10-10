PV Sindhu meets Kamal Haasan in Chennai

Ace Indian shuttler and Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu on Thursday met actor-turned politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan at his party office in Chennai.

During the lunch meeting, the veteran actor felicitated Sindhu and her mother PV Vijaya.

Clarifying that the meeting was not at all political in nature, Kamal said that Sindhu has brought pride to the country and, therefore, he decided to recognize the champion.

"She has brought pride to India... This used to be my residence but it is now my office. We are honoured to invite her here. Though this place is my party office, the visit is apart from politics. This is for recognizing a champion," he said after the meeting.

P V Sindhu, on the other hand, was grateful to have lunch with "one of her favourite actors".

"Very happy to meet Kamal sir and had lunch with him. He is one of my favourite actors. He's a superstar and I've watched his movies. Grateful to have lunch with him," Sindhu said.

In August, Sindhu made the country proud by becoming the first-ever Indian shuttler to clinch a BWF World Championships gold during the 2019 edition of the prestigious tournament.

Sindhu was at her absolute best and didn't give any chance to her Japanese opponent and world number three Nozomi Okuhara throughout the final match to eventually seal a comfortable 21-7, 21-7 win.

It was also Sindhu's fifth title at the tournament, thus making her the joint highest in women's singles in the history of the BWF World Championships along with two-time Olympic gold medallist Xhang Ning of China. Sindhu won a bronze each in the 2013 and 2014 editions of the tournament before clinching two back-to-back silvers in previous two editions.