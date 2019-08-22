close

BWF World Championships

PV Sindhu moves into the third round of BWF World Championships

Sindhu will now take on Beiwen Zhang of USA, who defeated Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen of Australia in straight games 21-14, 21-13.  

File Image

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu got off to a winning start in her opening match in the women's second round of the BWF World Championships on Wednesday.

The two-time silver medallist outwitted Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po 21-14, 21-15 in a contest where she had to work hard for her win. Sindhu, who had reached the finals of Indonesia Open last month, looked good in the second round tie after getting a bye in the opening round.

Sindhu will now take on Beiwen Zhang of USA, who defeated Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen of Australia in straight games 21-14, 21-13.

In the match on Wednesday, Sindhu dominated the first game to take a 11-7 lead at the break and then grab six-game points to close it with a cross-court return as Pai erred at the backline.

Pai came back to enter the break at 11-10 in the second game due to Sindhu's unforced errors, but the Olympic silver medallist came out stronger after the interval to win 21-14.

Meanwhile, the Indian duo of Jakkapudi Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram lost 8-21, 18-21 to Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto of Japan in the women's doubles competition.

