PV Sindhu Sacks Coach Who Helped Her Win Second Olympics Medal After Recent Disappointments

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu has parted ways with her coach coach Park Tae Sang. The South Korean coach confirmed the news himself while taking responsibility of Sindhu's all recent failures on his shoulders. Park took to Instagram to announce the development, saying Sindhu told him that she wants to find a new coach now post her recent poor shows. "...I'd like to talk about my relationship with pvsindhu1, which many people have asked about. She has made disappointing moves in all recent matches, and as a coach, I feel responsible," the coach wrote on his Instagram page.

Also Read | PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Suffer First-Round Defeat In India Open 2023

Park said that he wanted to be with her till the next Olympics but will continue to wish the best for the two-time Olympic medallists from afar.

"So she (Sindhu) wanted a change and said she would find a new coach. I decided to respect and follow her decision. I'm sorry that I can't be with her until the next Olympics, but now I'm going to support her from afar," wrote Park.

Sindhu won her second successive Olympics medal, a bronze, under the tutelage of Park. Not to forget the Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal too.

"I will remember every moment with her. I would like to thank everyone who has been supporting and encouraging me," he added.

Sindhu will now be on lookout for a new coach. When she won the silver medal in Rio Olympics in 2016, she did it under the coaching of Indian legend Pullela Gopichand. Kim Ji Hyun, a former player and now coach, then replaced Gopichand a few years later but her stay was cut short after an alleged feud between the player and the coach. After she left, Kim gave a powerful interview to a Korean YouTube channel where she called Sindhu 'heartless' who did not have time to call her up when she was ill and only cared about practice and training sessions. Sindhu's father PV Ramana had denied the accusations.