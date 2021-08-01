हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics 2020

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Live Streaming: When and where to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 badminton Bronze medal match live?

Check PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Tokyo Olympics badminton bronze medal match, live-streaming, and live-telecast details.  

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Live Streaming: When and where to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 badminton Bronze medal match live?
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (Source: Twitter)

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will not be able to return with a silver or gold in the women's singles event as she lost to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday (July 31). However, Sindhu still has a chance to win a medal as she will now play for bronze on Sunday (August 1) against China's He Bingjiao.

Sindhu's hopes of securing India's first-ever Olympic gold in badminton came crashing down as she slumped to a straight-game defeat against world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei. One of the most consistent players, who claimed medals in all big-ticket events in the last five years, Sindhu couldn't counter Tai Tzu's deception with her aggressive game, going down 18-21 12-21 in Tokyo.

The 26-year-old silver-medallist from the Rio Games, however, remained in the hunt for a bronze medal and will be competing against He Bingjiao in the third place play-off at Musashino Forest Plaza.

Notably, Sindhu will once again be up for challenging match as the Chinese shuttler – He Bingjiao leads PV Sindhu 9-6 in the head-to-head. The southpaw won four matches in a row before the Indian snapped her losing streak with a 21-19, 21-19 win at the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals. However, Sindhu at no. 7 is currently ranked two places above Bingjiao, who is world no. 9.

Here is the PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao match, live-streaming, and live-telecast details:

Date: August 1, 2021

Time: 5 PM IST

Round: Bronze Medal Match

Where and how to watch live coverage of PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

The PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.
 

Which channel will telecast the PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020​?

The Bronze medal match between PV Sindhu and He Bingjiao will be telecasted on Doordarshan, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD in India.
 

How to watch the live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020?​

The Bronze medal match between PV Sindhu and He Bingjiao will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv App and Jio TV in India.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tokyo Olympics 2020PV SindhubadmintonHe Bingjiao
Next
Story

Tokyo 2020: PV Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu-Ying in semis, to fight for bronze now

Must Watch

PT8M12S

Uttar Pradesh: Amit Shah's 'Mission 2022' in UP