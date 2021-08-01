PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Live Streaming: When and where to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 badminton Bronze medal match live?

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will not be able to return with a silver or gold in the women's singles event as she lost to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday (July 31). However, Sindhu still has a chance to win a medal as she will now play for bronze on Sunday (August 1) against China's He Bingjiao.

Sindhu's hopes of securing India's first-ever Olympic gold in badminton came crashing down as she slumped to a straight-game defeat against world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei. One of the most consistent players, who claimed medals in all big-ticket events in the last five years, Sindhu couldn't counter Tai Tzu's deception with her aggressive game, going down 18-21 12-21 in Tokyo.

The 26-year-old silver-medallist from the Rio Games, however, remained in the hunt for a bronze medal and will be competing against He Bingjiao in the third place play-off at Musashino Forest Plaza.

Notably, Sindhu will once again be up for challenging match as the Chinese shuttler – He Bingjiao leads PV Sindhu 9-6 in the head-to-head. The southpaw won four matches in a row before the Indian snapped her losing streak with a 21-19, 21-19 win at the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals. However, Sindhu at no. 7 is currently ranked two places above Bingjiao, who is world no. 9.

Here is the PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao match, live-streaming, and live-telecast details:

Date: August 1, 2021

Time: 5 PM IST

Round: Bronze Medal Match

Where and how to watch live coverage of PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

The PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.



Which channel will telecast the PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020​?

The Bronze medal match between PV Sindhu and He Bingjiao will be telecasted on Doordarshan, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD in India.



How to watch the live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020?​

The Bronze medal match between PV Sindhu and He Bingjiao will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv App and Jio TV in India.