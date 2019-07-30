close

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu withdraws from Thailand Open, Saina Nehwal to play

The 24-year-old did not tell any specific reason for withdrawing her name from the competition.

Image Credits: Twitter/@BAI_Media

New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday withdrew her name from the Thailand Open. Olympic silver-medallist Sindhu, who lost the Indonesia Open final and then Japan Open quarter-final to Japanese Akane Yamaguchi, will not take part in the Thailand Open main draw which commences on July 31.

"#ThailandOpenSuper500 #pvsindhu has withdrawn from #Thailand as the main rounds take off from today. Let`s wish the shuttlers all the best. #IndiaontheRise #badminton," BAI Media tweeted.

The 24-year-old did not tell any specific reason for withdrawing her name from the competition.

Although seventh-seeded Saina Nehwal will begin the women`s singles campaign in a qualifier match on Wednesday. Earlier, 29-year-old Nehwal withdrew her name from the Indonesia Open and then in Japan Open on medical grounds.

 "Listen In Guys! @NSaina will feature at the #ThailandOpenSuper500. So get ready to support the Champ! #IndiaontheRise #badminton #sainanehwal," BAI tweeted. 

 

PV SindhuSaina NehwalBadminton Association of IndiaThailand Open
