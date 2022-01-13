Saina Nehwal crashes out of India Open 2022 after controversy with actor Siddharth

India shuttler Saina Nehwal on Thursday bowed out of the ongoing Indian Open 2022 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi.

Malvika Bansod defeated Nehwal 21-17, 21-9 in the second-round match which lasted for 35 minutes.

The 31-year-old Nehwal was trailing 5-7 in the first game, and Malvika was in no mood to let this advantage and she ended up winning the first game 21-17.

Bansod then did not look back, and she continued with her momentum, winning the match inside 35 minutes.

Notably, Saina was recently involved in a controversy with actor Siddharth, who made an alleged sexist remark against the shuttler.

The 43-year-old actor had quote retweeted Saina's tweet on PM Modi's security breach and used a sexist term, which hurt the sentiments of Saina and her family.

Criticising the PM security breach in Punjab, Saina had tweeted: "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists."

Siddharth had replied by writing: "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India."

After facing the backlash over the sexist term, he clarified, “COCK & BULL" That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period”.

On Tuesday, Siddharth posted an apology letter for Saina and tagged her on the tweet as well.

He wrote, "I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours a few days ago.

“I may disagree with you on many things but even by disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that."

“As for the joke, if a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn't a very good joke to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn't land.”

The Rang de Basanti actor however said that his word play had no intentions of being malicious and sexist and that he is a staunch feminist himself.

He wrote: "I, however must insist my word play and humour had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to it. I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure you there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman.

"I hope we can put this behind us and that you will accept my letter. You will always be my champion."

Notably, Siddharth has also deleted the tweet which stirred the controversy in first place.