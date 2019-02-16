Saina Nehwal defeats PV Sindhu to win her fourth senior national championship title

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal on Saturday registered her fourth triumph at the Senior Badminton Nationals, emerging victorious and claiming the women's singles crown after completing a fine win against PV Sindhu, in the 83th edition of the tournament.

The 28-year-old, who had lifted the trophy in 2006, 2007 and 2018 gave the world a glimpse of her tactical brilliance and excellent form, emerging victorious against Sindhu, by a margin of 21-18 21-15.

Sindhu who had clinched the trophy twice back in 2011 and 2013, will be ruing the loss of a golden opportunity to draw level with Nehwal on three titles.

The duo had earlier battled it out in the final of the last edition of the tournament in Nagpur as well, with Nehwal registering a win in the previous contest as well.

Sindhu registered a clinical 21-10 22-20 win against promising 19-year-old Ashmita Chaliha in the first semifinal.

Saina on the other hand, stormed into the final on the back of a 21-15 21-14 win against Vaishnavi Bhale, who had been a part of the Indian Uber Cup squad as well last year.

"It will be just another match and I don't think it will help me for All England, I will just look to focus and give my best," PTI had quoted Sindhu as saying ahead of the final.

Sourabh Verma on the other hand, completed a hat-trick of titles at the Senior Badminton Nationals, after defeating young Lakshya Sen in straight games on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, who had won the title in 2011 and 2017, showed great composure and tactical brilliance to outdo the 17-year-old Lakshya, an Asian junior champion, 21-18 21-13 in a lop-sided contest.

(With PTI Inputs)