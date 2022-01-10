Saina Nehwal's husband Parupalli Kashyap slams actor Siddharth for alleged sexist remarks

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal's husband Parupalli Kashyap, who is himself a shuttler, on Monday slammed actor Siddharth for allegedly making sexist remarks against his wife.

The actor had in a Twitter post on January 6 retweeted a post by Nehwal in which she had expressed her concern over the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Punjab visit on January 5.

Raising concerns over the Prime Minister's convoy being stopped for 15-20 minutes on a flyover in Punjab's Bathinda as the road was blocked by protesting farmers, Nehwal tweeted: "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists."

Retweeting her post, Siddharth wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Folded hands. Shame on you Rihanna."

Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

However, the actor’s Tweet was considered ‘lewd’ and ‘misogynist’ by many as he faced backlash for the same.

Meanwhile, Parupalli called out Siddharth on social media following the controversy and termed his Tweet ‘disgraceful’.

Kashyap took to Twitter to lash out at Siddharth and wrote - "This is upsetting for us … express ur opinion but choose better words man. I guess u thought it was cool to say it this way. #notcool #disgraceful." Kashyap and Saina had tied the knot in 2018.

This is upsetting for us … express ur opinion but choose better words man . I guess u thought it was cool to say it this way . #notcool #disgraceful — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) January 10, 2022

Also, Nehwal herself had also reacted to Siddharth's comments and said he could have used better words to express himself. The shuttler also pointed out that controversial tweets might be helping the actor stay relevant on social media.

“Ya I’m not sure what he meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter n u remain noticed with such words n comments," Nehwal said.

Earlier, Siddharth clarified his comments and said he didn't intend anything disrespectful with his controversial comments.

"COCK & BULL". That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period," Siddharth said issuing a clarification.

"COCK & BULL" That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 10, 2022

However, the National Commission for Women (NCW) in a statement today said that the comment by the actor was "misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman amounting to disrespect and insult to the dignity of women on social media platforms."