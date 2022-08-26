India’s star doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history on Friday by becoming the first Indian pair to reach the semi-finals of the men's doubles event at the BWF World Championships, thus ensuring a medal. They lost a game but prevailed over the reigning world champions Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan 24-22, 15-21, 21-14 in the quarter-final. Their next challengers on the road to the final are sixth-seeded Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik (estimated to start at 8:10 AM on Aug 27). The other Indian pair in the men’s doubles fray, Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun, lost to Indonesia’s Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan 8-21, 14-21.

4th Doubles team from India to reach QF of Wch history.

1.Jwala and Ashwini in 2012

2.Jwala and Ashwini in 2015

3.Satwik and Ashwini in 2018

4.Arjun and Kapila in 2022

Well played Arjun and Kapila will have to give it all against Daddies.#BWC2022 pic.twitter.com/1UNWmFFcY8 August 25, 2022

Meanwhile, HS Prannoy had to endure a heartbreak as he missed the chance of winning his maiden World Championships medal. He went down fighting against China’s Zhao Jun Peng 21-19, 6-21, 18-21.

What time is Satwik-Chirag vs Aaron-Wooi Yik BWF World Championships 2022 semifinal?

There will be 10 semifinal matches taking place on Saturday (August 27), including the men's doubles semifinal, which will start after 7:30 AM IST. The other men's doubles semifinal will kick off the day's schedule at 10 AM Local Time (6:30 AM IST).

When is the BWF World Championships 2022 men's doubles semifinal scheduled to take place?

The men's doubles semifinal between Satwik-Chirag and Aaron-Wooi Yik is scheduled as the third match of the day on Court 1, and will start after the women's doubles semifinals. The match may start around 7:50 AM IST (tentatively).

How to watch BWF World Championships 2022 semifinals in India?

Fans in India can live stream the event using VOOT Select and tune into Sports 18-1 channel on TV from 6:30 AM IST to watch the matches live.