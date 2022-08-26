NewsBadminton
India’s star doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history on Friday by becoming the first Indian pair to reach the semi-finals of the men's doubles event at the BWF World Championships, thus ensuring a medal. They lost a game but prevailed over the reigning world champions Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan 24-22, 15-21, 21-14 in the quarter-final. Their next challengers on the road to the final are sixth-seeded Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik (estimated to start at 8:10 AM on Aug 27). The other Indian pair in the men’s doubles fray, Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun, lost to Indonesia’s Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan 8-21, 14-21.

Meanwhile, HS Prannoy had to endure a heartbreak as he missed the chance of winning his maiden World Championships medal. He went down fighting against China’s Zhao Jun Peng 21-19, 6-21, 18-21.

What time is Satwik-Chirag vs Aaron-Wooi Yik BWF World Championships 2022 semifinal? 

There will be 10 semifinal matches taking place on Saturday (August 27), including the men's doubles semifinal, which will start after 7:30 AM IST. The other men's doubles semifinal will kick off the day's schedule at 10 AM Local Time (6:30 AM IST). 

When is the BWF World Championships 2022 men's doubles semifinal scheduled to take place? 

The men's doubles semifinal between Satwik-Chirag and Aaron-Wooi Yik is scheduled as the third match of the day on Court 1, and will start after the women's doubles semifinals. The match may start around 7:50 AM IST (tentatively). 

How to watch BWF World Championships 2022 semifinals in India? 

Fans in India can live stream the event using VOOT Select and tune into Sports 18-1 channel on TV from 6:30 AM IST to watch the matches live.

