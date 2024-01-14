trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2709604
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Display Grit But Fall Short In Malaysia Open 2024 Final Against Chinese Pair

Satwiksairaj and Chirag, ranked second in the world badminton standings, commenced the final on a strong note.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 05:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a thrilling showdown between the top two seeds at the Malaysia Open 2024, India's dynamic men's doubles duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, displayed exceptional skills but ultimately fell short against China's formidable Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang. The final, which took place in Kuala Lumpur, proved to be a rollercoaster of emotions for fans as the Indian pair fought valiantly but succumbed to a hard-fought defeat.

Aggressive Start by Indian Duo:

Satwiksairaj and Chirag, ranked second in the world badminton standings, commenced the final on a strong note. Their aggressive playing style allowed them to secure an 11-4 lead at the break, capitalizing on openings in the Chinese defense. The effective collaboration and high-pressing game of the Indian duo set the tone for the match, leading to their triumph in the opening game within just 13 minutes.

Chinese Response in Second Game:

Anticipated as a fierce battle, the second game saw the world No. 1 Chinese pair, Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, responding with determination. They demonstrated improved shot selection, building a five-point lead before the break. However, the Indian duo, resilient and strategic, chipped away at the Chinese lead, narrowing it down to a single point at 19-18. The fierce competition forced a decisive third game.

Decisive Game Drama:

The final game witnessed both pairs leaving nothing on the court, each vying for supremacy. Satwiksairaj and Chirag initiated the proceedings with powerful smashes, showcasing their intent to claim the title. The Asian Games winners took an early 10-3 lead, but the Chinese duo, undeterred, mounted a spectacular comeback. Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang leveled the score at 12-all, eventually seizing control of the match at 14-13 and securing victory in a gripping contest that lasted nearly two hours.

Heartbreak for Indian Pair:

Despite their gallant efforts and a commendable performance, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had to settle for the runner-up position in the Malaysia Open 2024 men's doubles final. The defeat, marked by a scoreline of 21-9, 18-21, 17-21, reflects the intensity and competitiveness that defined this enthralling clash between two top-tier pairs.

