Sports fraternity hails PV Sindhu for historic BWF World Championship gold

The sports fraternity has come in unison to congratulate Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu, who made the country proud by becoming the first-ever Indian shuttler to clinch a BWF World Championships gold during the 2019 edition of the prestigious tournament.

Sindhu was at her absolute best and didn't give any chance to her Japanese opponent and world number three Nozomi Okuhara throughout the match to eventually seal a comfortable 21-7, 21-7 win in a much-anticipated final clash of the women's singles event that lasted just 38 minutes.

From cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir to fellow star shuttler Saina Nehwal, all took to their social media handles to laud the 24-year-old for her maiden BWF World Championships title.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, former Indian cricketer Gambhir said that Sindhu has made India proud time and again.

"Purpose fuels passion. Congratulations to the newly crowned World Champion #PVSindhu for winning the ?? at #BWFWorldChampionships2019. Time and again, you've made us Indians proud!" he wrote.

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami too congratulated the badminton star for her historic win while calling her to keep the national flag flying.

"The Nation's pride - congratulations on the gold PV Sindhu. Keep the Indian flag flying high.

@Pvsindhu1," Shami wrote.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman, meanwhile, lauded Sindhu's brilliant exhibition of skill, fitness and mental strength to thrash Okuhara.

"Congrats @Pvsindhu1 on winning the Gold medal at #BWFWorldChampionships2019 Great exhibition of skill, fitness and mental strength to defeat Japan’s Okuhara in such an emphatic fashion. Proud of you," Laxman tweeted.

Meanwhile, former hockey player Sandeep Singh also extended his heartiest congratulations to Sindhu on sealing the top honours.

"Congratulations PV Sindhu 1st indian to win Gold @Pvsindhu1 keep inspiring," he wrote.

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Congratulations PV Sindhu 1st indian to win Gold @Pvsindhu1 keep inspiring."

London Olympic bronze medallist Nehwal also extended her warm wishes to Sindhu on scripting history.

"Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for the first ever world championships gold medal from India ??" Nehwal tweeted.

It was also Sindhu's fifth title at the tournament, thus making her the joint highest in women's singles in the history of the BWF World Championships along with two-time Olympic gold medallist Xhang Ning of China. Sindhu won a bronze each in the 2013 and 2014 editions of the tournament before clinching two back-to-back silvers in previous two editions.

The victory also saw Sindhu extend her lead over Okuhara to 9-7 in head-to-head series.Sindhu's gold was also the second medal that India has won at the 2019 BWF World Championships after B Sai Praneeth, who settled for a bronze medal in the men's singles event of the tournament on Saturday.