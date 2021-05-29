हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Star shuttler Carolina Marin doubtful for the Games after suffering ACL injury

Marin is one of the favourites to win the title in this year's Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics: Star shuttler Carolina Marin doubtful for the Games after suffering ACL injury
Olympic champion Carolina Marin (Source: Twitter)

Rio 2016 Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marin suffered an injury on her left knee during the training on Friday.

Marin, the Spanish badminton player, informed that she suffered discomfort during the training and subsequent tests have confirmed the injury.

"Today I have suffered some discomfort during training that forced me to stop training," Marin said in a statement on Twitter.

"After the first tests carried out, the doctors have verified that the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) of the left knee has been affected. Soon I will be able to give you more information. I am in the best hands, always," she added.

Marin is one of the favourites to win the title in this year's Olympics.

Meanwhile, Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday confirmed that no further tournaments will be played inside the qualifying window.

As a result, India shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth's slim chances of qualifying for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics ended after the announcement.

"The Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm no further tournaments will be played inside the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifying window," BWF said in an official statement.

According to BWF, while the qualification period officially closes on June 15, as per the Revised Tokyo 2020 qualification system, the current Race to Tokyo rankings list will not change.

BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said: "The Olympic qualification process is in effect closed as there are no additional opportunities for players to earn points.

"However, we still need to receive confirmations from National Olympic Committees and Member Associations, followed by any possible reallocations, and this will take a number of weeks to complete," he added.

