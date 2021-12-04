हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
badminton

World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu storms into finals after thrashing Japan's Yamaguchi

The two time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu booked her finals spot after defeating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-finals 15-21,21-19.

World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu storms into finals after thrashing Japan&#039;s Yamaguchi
PV Sindhu,(Source: Twitter)

Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu entered the summit clash of BWF World Tour Finals with a hard fought win over Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semifinals on Saturday (December 4). Reigning world champion and the two time Olympic medallist beat Yamaguchi 21-15 15-21 21-19 in a thrilling match.

It will be Sindhu's third final appearance in the season-ending tournament. She had won the title in 2018 to become the only Indian to achieve the feat. The world number 7 Indian had come into the match with an overall head-to-head win-loss record of 12-8 against the world number three Japanese.

Sindhu has been in fine form after picking up a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. She had reached the semifinals in her last three events -- French Open, Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open -- before coming into the BWF World Tour Finals.

Sindhu finished runner-up in the Swiss Open in March.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
badmintonPV SindhuBWF World Tour FinalsIndia Badminton
Next
Story

BWF World Tour Finals: Already qualified for semis, PV Sindhu loses final group match; Kidambi Srikanth bows out

Must Watch

PT12M39S

Omicron variant patient found in Jamnagar, Gujarat