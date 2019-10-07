close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Barmer SHO suspended

Barmer SHO suspended over custodial death of RTI activist

On Sunday, when the activist was supposed to be produced at a court, his health started to deteriorate after which he was taken to a hospital. He, however, was declared brought dead by doctors.

Barmer SHO suspended over custodial death of RTI activist
Image courtesy: ANI

Barmer: The staff of Pachpadra police station in Rajasthan`s Barmer district was sent to police lines after an RTI activist allegedly died in police custody on Sunday.

"The police had received information about a fight between two sides. After reaching the spot, a constable brought three people (including the activist), who are cousin brothers. There was some land dispute," said Barmer SP Sharad Chowdhary.

Live TV

"The activist`s cousin brothers were produced before a Tehsildar on Sunday and were granted bail, but when the activist was supposed to be produced, his health began to deteriorate. Along with him, another cousin of him was there. He was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead," he added.

The official stated that the entire staff of the police station has been posted to Police Lines and further probe is on in this matter.

Tags:
Barmer SHO suspendedRTI Activist DeathBarmerSHO suspended
Next
Story

Now, Rajasthan High Court bans single-use plastic

Must Watch

PT3M23S

Maharashtra Elections: Top 10 News stories