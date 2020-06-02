हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Wes Unseld

NBA legend Wes Unseld who played for Washington Wizards dies at 74

A five-time All-Star selection, Unseld spent his entire 13-year career with the same team and appeared in a franchise-record 984 games,

NBA legend Wes Unseld who played for Washington Wizards dies at 74
Photo (www.nba.com)

New Delhi: NBA legend Wes Unseld, who played for the Washington Wizards died on Tuesday (June 2, 2020) aged 74 following lengthy health issues, most recently being pneumonia.

Unseld who led Washington Wizards (the then Baltimore Bullets) in 1978 to its only NBA championship is considered as one of the greatest players in league’s history.

The news of the death was announced by Washington Wizard on Twitter through Unseld’s family statement.

Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard was quoted by NBA saying, “Those of us who were fortunate enough to spend time with Wes knew him as a generous and thoughtful man whose strong will was matched only by his passion and drive for uplifting others.” 

Shephard added, “His physical prowess, undeniable talent and on-court demeanor may have struck fear in opponents throughout the NBA but he will be remembered best as a mentor, leader and friend.”

Unseld was drafted by the Baltimore Bullets with the second overall pick in 1968. 

In Unseld’s first season in Baltimore in 1968-69, his 13.8 points and 18.2 rebounds per game averages earned him Rookie of the Year and MVP Honors, making him just one of two players in league history (along with Wilt Chamberlain) to win both awards in the same season.

A five-time All-Star selection, Unseld spent his entire 13-year career with the same team and appeared in a franchise-record 984 games, averaging 10.8 points, 14.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists over his career. 

He was inducted into 'The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame' as a player in 1988 and was voted as a 'top 50 player in league history' in 1996. 

Unseld’s number 41 jersey was retired in 1981 and is currently one of five jerseys hanging in the rafters at Capital One Arena.

