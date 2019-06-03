close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
murder

Bengaluru man hangs son, forces wife to commit suicide

The entire incident was videotaped by the daughter of the accused.

Bengaluru man hangs son, forces wife to commit suicide
Image used for representational purpose only.

Bengaluru: In a horrific incident, a man hanged his minor son and forced his wife to end her life in Vibuthipura on Sunday. His daughter videotaped the incident and the clip went viral after the death of the duo. 

HAL police arrested the father on charges of murder. The deceased were identified as Geetha Bai (38) and her son Varun (12). 

A police officer said that the incident took place late Sunday night and Suresh hanged Varun by making him stand on a table. Later, Bai hanged herself. Suresh's daughter videotaped the incident. 

Neighbours who heard the screaming alerted the police and Suresh was taken into custody. He told police officials that unable to bear harassment by a money lender, his wife and son committed suicide. However, an investigation revealed that he had killed his son.

Tags:
murderHALSuicide
Next
Story

2 killed after under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru's Yeshwanthpur

Must Watch

PT4M29S

Delhi govt proposes to make metro and bus travel free for women: Arvind Kejriwal