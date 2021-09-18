हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bengaluru Metro

Bengaluru Metro update: BMRCL extends train service timing from today, details here

According to BMRCL, the last metro service, leaving from Baiyyappanahalli, Kengeri, Nagasandra and Silk Institute terminal stations, will leave at 9.30 pm on all days of the week. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) announced that the timings of metro service in the city will be extending from today (September 18, 2021). Earlier, the service of metro trains was operating from 7 am to 8 pm, but with new timings in place it will now operate from 6 am and 10 pm. 

In a press release, BMRCL also said that during peak hours, services will be available within every 5 minutes and on weekdays in every 10 minutes.

It also added that the frequency of train services between Silk Institute and Kengeri metro stations will be available every 10 minutes on all days.

Meanwhile, the frequency of services will be increased or decreased on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays depending upon the patronage.

Commuters have been requested to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, use of masks, maintaining social distance and hand hygiene.

(With ANI inputs)

