Bengaluru Police, NGO launch #betogetherbangalore campaign to make India's tech capital safer for women

Bengaluru Police on Monday (February 24, 2020) launched a campaign named #betogetherbangalore to make India's tech capital a more inclusive city for women by ensuring that they are comfortable visiting every corner of the city day or night. Bengaluru Police Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the South West division Isha Pant had on February 20 announced that the force has identified eight different places where the women of the city felt uncomfortable at night and were not keen on visiting them.

The campaign #betogetherbangalore is being organised from February 24 to March 8 (International Women’s Day) to help the women feel safe in the city also help them reclaim and visit public places where they felt uncomfortable. According to DCP Isha Pant #betogetherbangalore campaign has identified Madiwala Market, Grape Garden 6th Block Koramangala, BDA Complex Koramangala, Koramangala Passport Office, Silk Board Junction, Diary Circle, Spoorthy Hospital Road Tavarekere and Veera Yodhara Park, 4th Block Koramangala as places where the women felt unsafe and the aim of the programme is to ensure that they are able to visit the areas from 7 pm to 10 pm during the above-mentioned period.

According to police, the eight areas have a reputation of being a hub of anti-social elements and ruffians along with poor lighting, which makes women avoid them in evening and night.

Isha Pant stated that if more women frequented such areas, it will encourage more people to visit these places. Bengaluru Police has joined hands with NGO Durga India for #betogetherbangalore campaign. The NGO works on equipping women understand behaviour to deter sexual harassment in public spaces.

Pant on Tuesday (February 25, 2020) also tweeted a series of photos to give details of the #betogetherbangalore campaign. He highlighted all the areas where the campaign took place.

The day 1 of #Betogetherbangalore went off well with the local people participating in the event and getting to know about our intention.

She also claimed that that several women came out in support of the #betogetherbangalore campaign. "We were overwhelmed with the fact that women came out, occupied on the streets and discussed how one can be an active bystander and deter crime," she tweeted.

The police have also sought suggestions and advice from the public to make the Bengaluru a safer place. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar declred that CCTVs and better street lighting will be installed in the areas where women feel unsafe to ensure the success of #betogetherbangalore campaign.