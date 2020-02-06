Bengaluru techie kills mother, stabs brother, arrested from Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru woman allegedly killed her mother and grievously stabbed her brother after which she went to Andaman and Nicobar Islands from where she was arrested on Wednesday (February 5, 2020). The woman who works as a techie in a Bengaluru-based private software company had committed the crime and Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police MN Anucheth told press agency PTI that a police team was sent to Andaman and Nicobar Islands after an investigation showed that she has fled Bengaluru and was in the archipelago. "Our team went to Andaman & Nicobar Islands and arrested the woman there," Anucheth was quoted by PTI.

She was produced in an Andaman and Nicobar court on Wednesday and a transit remand was sought to bring her back to Bengaluru for further investigation. Anucheth added that police will interrogate the woman to find out the motive behind the gruesome murder and the attack on her brother.

Police got the clue about her whereabouts after her grievously injured brother, who was admitted to a Bengaluru hospital, gave a statement giving vital information.

Kolkata fake travel company

One person has been arrested for allegedly operating a fake travel company website and duping people with a false promise of tours, police said on Tuesday (February 4, 2020).

The accused identified as Ankit Kumar (26) was picked up from Uttar Pradesh on February 1, for allegedly creating a fake travel company website and an email address and posting lucrative offers for tours to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a senior police officer said.

"The accused had induced the complainant to deposit Rs 64,000 in a bank account. But the tour programme did not materialise," police said.

"We located him through the IP access log, IMEI trace result and tower locations and other technical methods. We nabbed him from UP. We are investigating whether he had duped other people or not. We are also trying to find out whether he is part of a gang," the officer said.

(With inputs from PTI)