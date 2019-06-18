UG Admission 2019: Top Science, Commerce and Art Colleges in Bengaluru

Bengaluru has some of the best colleges in the country offering world-class education to students. As students look forward to begin a new chapter in their lives, Zee News presents a comprehensive list of top colleges and universities offering undergraduate courses in Science, Commerce, and Arts.

But before we delve into the list, we advise students transitioning from school to university to thoroughly research each college they shortlist at an individual capacity. One should also seek the advice of career counsellors, teachers, and seniors. And most importantly, the student needs to decide their course of study based on their academic interest, school performance, and future career path.

Top Commerce colleges in Bengaluru

1. Christ University

2. St. Joseph's College of Commerce

3. KJC - Kristu Jayanthi College

4. Mount Carmel College

5. Jain University

6. Presidency College, Bangalore

7. Seshadripuram College

8. The Oxford College of Business Management

9. M.S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce

10. Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College for Women

Top Arts colleges in Bengaluru

1. Christ University

2. Mount Carmel College

3. St Joseph'S College - SJC

4. KJC - Kristu Jayanthi College

5. Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College for Women

6. The Oxford College of Arts

7. M.S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce

8. Jain University

9. Garden City University

10. Bangalore City College

Top Science colleges in Bengaluru

1. Indian Institute of Science

2. Christ University

3. Mount Carmel College

4. St Joseph'S College - SJC

5. Jain University

6. Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College for Women

7. KJC - Kristu Jayanthi College

8. The Oxford College of Science

9. M.S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce

10. National Degree College