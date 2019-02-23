WATCH: Over 100 vehicles gutted in fire during Aero India show at Yelahanka Air Base

BENGALURU: Nearly 100 cars were charred after a major fire broke out Saturday at the parking area of Bengaluru's Yelahanka Air Force station, where the Aero India is currently underway.

#WATCH Nearly 80-100 cars gutted after fire broke out in dry grass at the car parking area near #AeroIndia2019 venue in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/xGdDKm4D3V — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2019

Plumes of dark black smoke were seen in the parking lot as rescue personnel rushed to contain the fire.

"#AeroShowOpenParkingAreaFire Totally about 100 cars burnt in the fire. Fire spread is controlled by creating a gap by removing adjacent cars. Fire under control now. No injuries or any harm to people reported.Likely cause: dry grass fire aided by heavy winds," DGP Fire Services M N Reddi said in a tweet.

Six Air Force fire brigade rushed to the site to douse the blaze and aid rescue efforts. No casualties were reported. The blaze broke out at Gate 5 of Aero India around 1 pm. It quickly spread due to dry grass on the ground and set vehicles in the adjoining parking lot ablaze. A fuel tank also exploded during the fire.

