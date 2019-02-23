हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aero India show

WATCH: Over 100 vehicles gutted in fire during Aero India show at Yelahanka Air Base

Nearly 100 cars were charred after a major fire broke out Saturday at the parking area of Bengaluru's Yelahanka Air Force station, where the Aero India is currently underway.

WATCH: Over 100 vehicles gutted in fire during Aero India show at Yelahanka Air Base
Play

BENGALURU: Nearly 100 cars were charred after a major fire broke out Saturday at the parking area of Bengaluru's Yelahanka Air Force station, where the Aero India is currently underway.

Plumes of dark black smoke were seen in the parking lot as rescue personnel rushed to contain the fire.

"#AeroShowOpenParkingAreaFire Totally about 100 cars burnt in the fire. Fire spread is controlled by creating a gap by removing adjacent cars. Fire under control now. No injuries or any harm to people reported.Likely cause: dry grass fire aided by heavy winds," DGP Fire Services M N Reddi said in a tweet.

Six Air Force fire brigade rushed to the site to douse the blaze and aid rescue efforts. No casualties were reported. The blaze broke out at Gate 5 of Aero India around 1 pm. It quickly spread due to dry grass on the ground and set vehicles in the adjoining parking lot ablaze. A fuel tank also exploded during the fire.

