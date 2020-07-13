हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

A glimpse of Bhojpuri queen Rani Chatterjee's new song 'Sari Pa Ke Photo' with Pawan Singh

The audio of Pawan Singh and Rani Chatterjee's new song 'Sari Pa Ke Photo' was released last week and it received a fabulous response on YouTube.

A glimpse of Bhojpuri queen Rani Chatterjee&#039;s new song &#039;Sari Pa Ke Photo&#039; with Pawan Singh

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstars Pawan Singh and Rani Chatterjee's new song 'Sari Pa Ke Photo' was released last week and it received a fabulous response on YouTube. It was an audio release and garnered over 1 million views in no time. Now, recently, Rani announced that the video will soon hit online. 

Taking to Instagram, the Bhojpuri bombshell shared a glimpse of what to expect from 'Sari Pa Ke Photo'. Rani and Pawan show how separation feels when you are in love. She added that the video will release on July 14. 

Here's a small glimpse of 'Sari Pa Ke Photo':

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #bhojpuri #album #newsong #afterlongtime #pawanrani #together #teamranichatterjee #sadipakephoto

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

'Sari Pa Ke Photo' has been sung by Pawan Singh and Ankita Singh. The lyrics are penned by Arun Bihari and the music is by Lord Ji. 

Pawan Singh and Rani Chatterjee have featured in many songs and movies together. Their projects have always turned out to be hits.

Rani ChatterjeePawan SinghSari Pa Ke PhotoBhojpuri songs
