Monalisa

A stunning black crop top and shorts, that's how bombshell Monalisa is beating the summer heat!

Monalisa has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career.

A stunning black crop top and shorts, that&#039;s how bombshell Monalisa is beating the summer heat!

New Delhi: Monalisa, who ruled the Bhojpuri movie industry before taking her big leap into television with 'Nazar' is a social media queen. She a massive 3.3 million fan base on Instagram alone and regularly updates her account with fresh posts. 

In her recent post, Monalisa can be seen chilling on the bed wearing a stylish black crop top and a light military green shorts. Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Don’t Let Yesterday Use Up Too Much Of Today ... 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work in TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. 

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.

 

