Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua's Bhojpuri 'Lagan special song' reel goes viral - Watch

Nirahua dropped an Instagram reel with Aamrapali grooving to 'Lagan Special' video which has got full Bhojpuri song tadka.

Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua&#039;s Bhojpuri &#039;Lagan special song&#039; reel goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actors Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey are shooting for their next release titled 'Theek Hai' in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The popular Bhojpuri stars have been sharing updates on social media, keeping their fans in a happy space. 

Nirahua dropped an Instagram reel with Aamrapali grooving to 'Lagan Special' video which has got full Bhojpuri song tadka. Watch it here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav)

Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua's on-screen jodi is adored by the fans. Together, they have featured in several blockbuster films and songs. After the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic looks like the shoot has slowly regained in Bhojpuri movie business as well. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav)

The actress has worked with all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri industry. But it is her on-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua which is loved the most by fans. She is hailed as the highest-paid actress in Bhojpuri cinema. The actress has a packed calendar with some plum projects in her kitty.

She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'.

 

Tags:
Aamrapali DubeyNirahuabhojpuri videobhojpuri actressDinesh Lal YadavBhojpuri songs
