Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua’s ‘Tani Chhoo La’ is ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ of Bhojpuri cinema

The sizzling rain dance and on point chemistry between Aamrapali and Nirahua will remind you of Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar from ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’.

Image Courtesy: YouTube still
Image Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: For all those missing their favourite Bhojpuri superstars Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka ‘Nirahu’, we have brought to you an old song of them that would love to watch all over again. Their striking chemistry wins the hearts of many and the duo is loved by all. Aamrapali and Nirahua have given the industry some super successful films and songs and one of them is ‘Tani Chhoo La’ track from their 2016 movie ‘Beta’.

‘Tani Chhoo La’ is basically ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ of the Bhojpuri industry. The sizzling rain dance and on point chemistry between Aamrapali and Nirahua will remind you of Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar from ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’.

Watch the song here:

‘Tani Chhoo La’ was sung by Kalpana and Om Jha while the lyrics was provided by Shyam Dehati.

Many old Bhojpuri tracks are doing the rounds on YouTube as of now. Some of them are 'Chehra Tohar', 'Ae Shona', ‘Dares Tohar Farji’, 'Dusar Duwaar' and ‘Bhojpuri Gaana Par Jo Dance Na Kiya’, among others.

Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Nirahua, Bhojpuri songs
