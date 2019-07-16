Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua's latest video goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey and superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's on-screen chemistry is loved by the audiences. Fans eagerly wait to watch their movies together ensuring packed houses at the theatres.

Both the stars are equally popular on social media as well. Aamrapali recently started off a quiz and as promised, she named and tagged the winner. In her dance video post, she grooved with Nirahua and congratulated the winner.

Her caption reads: “A gift from me and the 1st winner of my quiz @dineshlalyadav to @yaminisingh1705 for giving correct answer and not loosing the quiz.”

It's a fun video, right?

Well, the Bhojpuri bombshell has worked with all the A-listers of the industry and remains one of the highest-paid Bhojpuri actresses around.

She has a rich filmography and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Aamrapali started off her career as a Bhojpuri actress in the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani' back in 2014.

Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.