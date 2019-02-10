Aamrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee strike a pose together—Pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actresses Rani Chatterjee and Aamrapali Dubey are known to be good friends and often share pics and videos together. Both of them have a massive fan-following and are quite active on social media. Fans adore the two actresses and flood the comments section with compliments, as soon as they upload a new post.

In her latest Instagram post, Aamrapali can be seen striking a pose with her BFF Rani and the two actresses look gorgeous!

Check it out here:

The caption of the pic is, “Basant utsav 2019 with the magnificent @ranichatterjeeofficial”

The same pic has been shared by Rani as well. She has captioned the pic as, “With beutyfull and yess I have to say..super fitt..... proud of you.... #bhojpurihot #actress #hotshot”

Amrapali made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then became a household name in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Before making a mark in the world of celluloid, Amrapali worked in TV shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan'.

Coming to Rani, the actress forayed into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.