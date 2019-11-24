Aamrapali Dubey cannot take her eyes off Nirahua in this picture- See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey has shared a loved-up picture with her co-actor Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua on Instagram. The actress announced the release of her upcoming film 'Love Dahej'.

Dressed in traditional outfits, Aamrapali and Nirahua strike a perfect pose. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, "कल आ रहा है LOVE DAHEJ can’t wait for it."

Aamrapali and Nirahua's are one of the sought after actors in the Bhojpuri industry. The fans adore watching them together and eagerly wait for their movies.

Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

She is hailed as the highest-paid actress in Bhojpuri cinema. She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'.