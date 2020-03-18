हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey-Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's blockbuster Bhojpuri film 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' crosses 100 mn views on YouTube

'Nirahua Hindustani 3' has been directed by Manjul Thakur and is produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav. 

Aamrapali Dubey-Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua&#039;s blockbuster Bhojpuri film &#039;Nirahua Hindustani 3&#039; crosses 100 mn views on YouTube

New Delhi: Bhojpuri movie industry's top on-screen jodi of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey's blockbuster hit 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' was released on YouTube last year and has now successfully crossed 100 million views. 

Ecstatic over the good news, the lead stars of the movie- Aamrapali and Nirahua shared the poster of the movie on their respective social media handles. Check it out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

NH1,NH2 और अब NH3 भी 100M पार कर ली।दिल से धन्यवाद । #thanks

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

'Nirahua Hindustani 3' has been directed by Manjul Thakur and is produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav. The film features Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey, Shubhi Sharma, Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi and Ashish Shendre amongst others. 

Rajnish Mishra has composed the music and Arvind Tiwari has penned the dialogues. Pyare Lal Yadav, Aazad Singh, Shaym Dehati have written the lyrics of the songs. 

Nirahua and Aamrapali's on-screen pairing is adored by the fans who throng cinema halls in full numbers to watch their favourite jodi. 

 

