Aamrapali Dubey- Dinesh Lal Yadav starrer 'Nirahua The Leader' goes on floors- See pic

Bhojpuri industry's favourite couple Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey have signed yet another film together. Sharing a picture of himself and Aamrapali, Dinesh revealed that their film 'Nirahua the leader' has gone on floors.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's favourite couple Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey have signed yet another film together. Sharing a picture of himself and Aamrapali, Dinesh revealed that their film 'Nirahua the leader' has gone on floors.

Dinesh captioned the picture, "बाबा VISHWANATH जी के आशीर्वाद से शुरू हुई हमारी नई फिल्म "NIRAHUA the LEADER" हर हर महादेव."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The details about their film are still awaited. 

Aamrapali debuted in the world of glamour as a Bhojpuri actress in the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani' back in 2014. Over a span of five years, Aamrapali has become one of the leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema and worked with all the A-listers.

She will be next seen in 'Lallu ki Laila', the film is produced by Ratnakar Kumar with Susheel Singh and Prakash Jais as co-producers. It is directed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay and the film's script is written by Sanjay Rai.

The on-screen pairing of Nirahua and Aamrapali loved by the audience and we are sure their fans are pretty excited for the release. The duo shares a great bond off-screen as well.
 

