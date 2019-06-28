Aamrapali Dubey- Dinesh Lal Yadav's 'Jai Veeru' to release on June 28

New Delhi: Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are one of the most loved on-screen pairs in the Bhojpuri film industry. The two have delivered numerous blockbusters together and are all set to set the silver screens ablaze with Jai Veeru that releases today—June 28.

The film has been directed by Subba Rao Gosangi and its trailer was unveiled in May this year, causing much excitement among fans. It is one of the most anticipated films of the Bhojpuri film industry and is eagerly awaited by fans.

Two days prior to the release, Aamrapali had taken to her official Instagram handle and reminded her fans to watch the film in theatres.

Check out her post here:

Naser Jamal has produced the film and had earlier said that it is a complete Bhojpuri commercial entertainer which establishes the concept of friendship in a new way.

On a related note, Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first installment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.