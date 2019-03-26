हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey, who is one of the sought after actresses in the industry, took to social media to share the picture of her new look.

Aamrapali Dubey flaunts new hairdo in her latest Instagram post-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey, who is one of the sought after actresses in the industry, took to social media to share the picture of her new look.

The actress looked uber cool in her new hairdo. Check out the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Aamrapali has a lot of interesting projects lined up in 2019  The sources reveal that she will be seen sharing screen space with some of the popular actors of the Bhojpuri cinema in this year.

Aamrapali has starred in films like 'Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon 2', 'Patna Se Pakistan 2', 'Vande Matram', 'Gabru', 'Sher E Hindustan', 'Lallu Ki Laila', 'Jai Veeru', 'Veer Yodha Mahabali', 'Patna Junction', 'Nirahua Chalal America', 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3' and 'Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe' among others.

Aamrapali's chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua most loved by the audience. 

Aamrapali Dubey. pawan singhDinesh Lal Yadav
